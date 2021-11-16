CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council, in partnership with the Allegany County Library System, will offer two new opportunities to engage with the arts and expand creative skills with figure drawing.
Life Drawing: A Studio Experience will take place at the Allegany Arts Council with sessions on the second Tuesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 11
The sessions will be uninstructed with a single nude male or female model. Easels will be provided, but artists should bring their own materials. The sessions are free for Allegany Arts Council members. Preregistration is required. Email art@alleganyarts.org or call 301-777-2787.
Online Figure Drawing is hosted by the Allegany County Library System for artists of all ages and skill levels. The first session will take place virtually Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
Participants will be presented with a series of images featuring fully clothed models. Artists may take part from any location, using their own computers and drawing materials.
The virtual figure drawing sessions are free of charge, but require advance registration.
To register, email acline@alleganycountylibrary.info, call 301-777-1200 or visit alleganycountylibrary.info.
