Fike named director of Garrett County Lighthouse

OAKLAND — Amy S. Fike has been named the executive director of Garrett County Lighthouse.
Fike, a longtime resident of Garrett County, has over 10 years of experience in the business and finance industries. In 2016, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in marketing from the University of Maryland University College. She is a graduate student at Capella University where she intends to obtain her master’s in psychology.
Fike’s career with GCLH began in August as the finance manager. She has assisted in numerous budgetary adjustments and is devoted to the mission to provide personalized psychiatric rehabilitation services to those with mental illness through integration into community resources.
