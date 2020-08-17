CUMBERLAND — The Sierra Club Maryland Chapter and the D.C. Environmental Film Festival have partnered to create the MD Sierra Film Club, a program to promote environmental awareness, climate justice and improved stewardship of natural resources.
The film club offers a wide range of films spanning several decades of past festivals. Anyone who joins the free club has access to the films, which provide eyewitness insights into environmental advocacy issues.
“Sierra Club has come to recognize that we cannot solve environmental issues by looking at them in a vacuum,” said Josh Tulkin, director of SCMD. “Information about environmental conservation and education is at the forefront of our organization. We must explore the intersection between the environment and race, economics, politics and more. These films will help our members expand their understanding of complex issues and the relationship between environmental harm and many other issues impacting our society today.”
The MD Sierra Film Club features a monthly panel discussion where members submit their own questions to the panelists. The film lineup will focus on a variety of issues that affect Maryland, including fracking and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast pipeline, air quality and the disproportionate pollution impact on some communities.
For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.sierraclub.org/maryland/filmclub.
