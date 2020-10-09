CUMBERLAND — The theme for Fire Prevention Week, which ends Oct. 10, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” according to the Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association’s Fire Prevention Committee.
Many fire departments are not hosting an open house or fire prevention activities because of COVID-19. The volunteers want to make families aware of the dangers in the kitchen and offer guidelines to prevent kitchen fires, said Janet M. Elbin, committee chair.
With many families opting to do more cooking and entertaining at home, the potential for home cooking fires will likely increase.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S. Almost 44% of reported home fires started in the kitchen. The ignition of food or other cooking material contributes to 66% of kitchen fires.
Here are some safety tips to follow:
• Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave, turn off the stove.
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging and towels — at least 3 feet away from the stovetop.
• Check food regularly when cooking and use a timer.
• Stay alert. If you are sleepy, or have consumed alcohol or medications that my cause drowsiness, don’t use the stove.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Always have a kid-free zone of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Families who need a smoke detector should contact their local fire company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.