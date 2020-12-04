CUMBERLAND — State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci reminds Marylanders to check for fire safety within their homes as well as where they work. “Fire and life safety is everyone’s responsibility. By testing smoke alarms and CO (carbon monoxide) detectors, keeping exits clear of obstructions, and maintaining fire alarms and fire sprinkler systems, we can all avoid injury or death from the effects of fire,” Geraci said.
The State Fire Marshal offers the following tips on both escaping a fire and preventing one to begin with.
- Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working properly.
- Check exits to be able to get to safety. Blocked exits resulting from improperly placed chairs, tables or even holiday decorations can result in the delay of getting out quickly and safely.
- When using portable unvented fuel-fired heaters, such as kerosene heaters, make sure to use only the recommended fuel specified in the owner’s manual and never use gasoline.
- Use one electric space heaters that have been approved by an authorized testing laboratory such as UL.
- Keep all portable space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything combustible.
- Do not use kitchen stoves or ovens to supply heat.
- When using fireplaces, wood stoves or pellet stoves; ensure that they have been installed and properly serviced by trained technicians according to state and local codes.
- Have the chimney cleaned and inspected before use.
- Never leave candles burning unattended.
- Prevent fires from starting on the stove by staying in the kitchen and monitoring the food as it is being prepared. If a fire would occur in a pot or pan on the stove, calmly place a lid on it and turn off the burner. Allow it to cool before removal from the stove.
- If using a turkey fryer, follow all safety precautions and manufacturer’s instructions.
- If using a cut tree for Christmas, select a tree with green needles that do not remove too easily from the branches and the trunk should be sticky to the touch. Place the tree in a location away from heat sources and add water every day during the recommended two-week life span while on display.
- Never use lit candles to decorate a tree. Ensure candles are placed well away from tree branches. The use of battery operated candles is recommended to prevent fires.
- Dried out trees can ignite more readily. Remove the tree shortly after the holiday and place outdoors for disposal.
- Inspect holiday lighting for frayed or damaged wiring and check for cracked sockets. Replace strands with new sets as they become worn. Follow manufacturer’s guidelines when attaching additional strands.
- Always unplug or switch off all holiday lights before leaving home or going to bed.
- Take down holiday lighting after the holidays.
- If a fire occurs, close the doors behind you as you vacate to the outside, call 911 and never go back inside the home. Tell arriving first responders if anyone is still inside.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fire and explosion through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire protection engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 800-525-3124.
