Fireworks display on the mountain
MCHENRY — Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 as the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual “Fire on the Mountain” fireworks display.
The fireworks will be launched at dark from the top of the Tubing Park at Wisp Resort.
Prime viewing locations include the Scenic Overlook on U.S. Route 219, Wisp Resort, local businesses in McHenry and from a boat on the lake, particularly around McHenry Cove.
“I would like to thank all of our Fire on the Mountain sponsors; we could not put on such a fabulous show without their support,” said Sarah Duck, vice president of tourism and marketing at the chamber.
Wisp Resort is the premier sponsor of this year’s event.
A full calendar of holiday events can be found at visitdeepcreek.com/events.
The fireworks rain date is July 5. Check visitdeepcreek.com or facebook.com/deepcreeklakemd for updates on the status of the fireworks.
For more information, call 301-387-4386.
