MCHENRY — Fireworks will light up the sky July 4 as the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual “Fire on the Mountain” fireworks display.
The display is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched from the top of the tubing park at Wisp Resort. Prime viewing locations include the Scenic Overlook on U.S. Route 219, Wisp Resort, local businesses in McHenry and from a boat on Deep Creek Lake, particularly around McHenry Cove. Rain date is July 5.
Holiday activities include the Accident Homecoming July 1 and Broadford Park Recreation Area’s live patriotic music and fireworks July 3. A calendar of events can be found at visitdeepcreek.com/events.
