CUMBERLAND — Cumberland’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Constitution Park with Starfire Corp. of Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, contracted to provide the show.
Changes to daily operations at the park will occur with special holiday hours at the pool from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pool and concession area will be cleared at that time.
The main parking lot between the pool and the ballfield will be closed the entire day.
The park will be closed to thru traffic at 4 p.m. with barricades and cones placed around the firing site.
The handicap picnic area, gazebo and restrooms next to the pool will be closed at 4 p.m.
The entrance into Constitution Park via Pine Avenue will be closed at 8:30 p.m.
For access to Pavilions 1 and 2, use the Williams Street side of the park to Parkview Avenue.
For access to Pavilions 3, 4, 5 and 6, use Willowbrook Road to Pine Avenue to Reynolds Street to Rizer Avenue to Dirks Street to Fort Avenue.
In the event of rain, the fireworks display will be held the following night, weather permitting.
Questions may be directed to Ryan Mackey, director of parks and recreation, at 301-759-6636.
