CUMBERLAND — Many families are expected to stock up on fireworks for personal use this year because of canceled events across the U.S. and Canada, meaning hearing protection is more important now than ever, according to Dr. Chrissy Lemley of Allegany Hearing & Balance.
“Public events usually set the fireworks display well away from attendees, so noise is less problematic. At home with family, however, noise level might not be top of mind,” Lemley said. “We want everyone’s hearing to be protected this year, and that starts with awareness.”
Well over 600 million people worldwide live with noise-related hearing loss, but it’s one of the most preventable types of hearing impairment. Many people don’t realize fireworks can generate sound as loud as 150 decibels — well beyond the danger zone of 85 decibels.
That excess noise is especially dangerous to children and pets, so Allegany Hearing & Balance offers these tips to keep the whole family’s hearing in top shape:
• Stay well back from any and all fireworks.
• Limit your family’s exposure time to fireworks noise.
• Wear well-fitting earplugs, headphones, or earmuffs.
• Watch fireworks on TV instead, so you can control the sound level.
• Leave the pets in a safe room with treats, toys and familiar sounds.
Visit a local hearing care specialist if any changes in hearing should occur. They’ll evaluate, diagnose and offer solutions for any hearing problems. Hearing care experts can also customize hearing protection that fits your ear canal, reduces noise intensity and still keeps the celebration going.
