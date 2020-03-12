CUMBERLAND — First Presbyterian Church, 11 Washington St., will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 5 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with palms to wave, music to illuminate the reading of the Passion Story and Communion.
The Maundy Thursday service April 9 at 7:30 p.m. will feature choral music selections that span 400 years of tradition written to celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion. Guest violinist Wesley Mason will add his musical gift to the worship service.
On Good Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m., a service of Tenebrae will include solemn choral and organ music by Orlando Gibbons, T. Tertieus Noble, Mary Conklin and David Lantz III.
Worshipers can greet Easter morning with the congregation at the Mountain View Pavilion in Rocky Gap State Park at 7 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship service in the church sanctuary will include the reading of the Easter story and festival music by a brass ensemble with “Hallelujah!” from Handel’s “Messiah.” The Rev. Dr. James Young, interim pastor, will lead both worship services.
For more information, call 301-777-3700.
