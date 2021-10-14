CUMBERLAND — A new AAA survey of Maryland first responders, including police, fire, Coordinated Highways Action Response Team emergency patrol operators and tow drivers, sheds an alarming light on dangerous driving behaviors that have resulted in hundreds of deaths at the roadside nationally.
The survey’s findings, which are in sharp contrast to an earlier AAA poll taken by Maryland motorists, were shared during a joint press conference with state transportation and law enforcement officials to bring awareness to National Slow Down, Move Over Day, which is Oct. 16.
“The results of the AAA survey taken by those who put their lives in harm’s way every day on roads across the state were quite telling,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic and a former law enforcement officer. “More than 90% of Maryland first responders polled said they have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened because motorists do not slow down or move over for those working along the roadside, despite the fact that Maryland law requires them to do so,” Ali said.
Last month, AAA released results from a poll of Maryland motorists where more than 90% of those surveyed said that they slow down for first responders at the roadside and move over a lane whenever safe to do so. But first responders say that is not what they are experiencing.
According to AAA’s poll released, nearly 75% percent of first responders who completed the survey say that, in their experience, Maryland motorists do not slow down and move over for those working along the side of the road.
Nationwide, an average of 24 first responders are killed every year while working along the roadside. Already this year, two AAA tow drivers have been killed while assisting motorists at the roadside.
“AAA and our traffic safety partners pushed for passage of the Move Over law here in Maryland and across the country, but, clearly, there is still work to be done to ensure the safety of our first responders and emergency roadside workers who come to the aid of disabled motorists,” Ali said.
First responders from across the country are making an impassioned plea to motorists to give them room on the side of the road to do their jobs safely. Their public service announcement will air in MVA locations across the state to increase awareness of Maryland’s Slow Down Move Over laws and to change driver behavior.
Maryland’s Move Over Law became effective in 2010 with protection for police, ambulance, fire vehicles and Maryland State Highway emergency response vehicles. In 2014, the law expanded to include tow truck drivers and in 2018, the Move Over law protections were added for drivers of service vehicles.
Since 2015, over 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle and some states have extended Move Over protections to include everyone at the roadside. “The reality is that drivers are increasingly distracted while driving,” said Ali.
“The goal is not only to make motorists aware of the law. The goal is to change driver behavior and put an end to these senseless tragedies,” Ali said.
