OAKLAND — First United Bank and Trust has been ranked 49th in the 2023 Top 200 Community Banks listing by American Banker.
Each year, American Banker publishes the list of the top 200 performing publicly traded banks with under $2 billion in assets.
This year’s list was based on data from year-end 2022, with banks posting a lower median efficiency ratio, higher median net interest margin and a stronger median net loan growth compared with all publicly traded community banks.
The top performers did better in liquidity and credit quality metrics as well.
“We’re excited to be recognized as an American Banker Top 200 Community Bank,” said Carissa L. Rodeheaver, president, chair and CEO.
“First United recognizes the importance of taking a long-term approach to our financial performance. We are also proud to help make a lasting difference and are committed to helping our local communities, businesses and consumers achieve a healthy financial future,” Rodeheaver said.
The data is compiled and analyzed by the consulting firm Capital Performance Group using data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which drew on Security and Exchange Commission filings.
