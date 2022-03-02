ACCIDENT — Twenty-three teams — 13 from Garrett County and 10 from Allegany — completed in a First Lego League qualifier Feb. 26 held by Garrett County’s Public High School FIRST Robotics Team 1629 (GaCo) at Northern Garrett High School.
North 40, a team of Northern Middle sixth- and seventh-grade students, received top honors at the 16th annual event, and were one of five teams picked to advance to the Maryland State FLL Championship hosted by University of Maryland Baltimore County. The event will be virtual due to COVID-19.
Other teams advancing were Accident Elementary, ForEV3rams, Parkside Programmers and the VelociSTRAPPERS.
First Lego League Challenge is a program for students in grades 4 through 8. In addition to the FLL qualifier, a First Tech Challenge scrimmage and a Explore Expo were held.
FTC is the next program up from FLL Challenge for grades 8 through 12 and FLL Explore is a program for students in grades 2-3.
GaCo will host an open house at GEARS in the Accident Industrial Park March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The purpose of the open house is to reveal Meshach 18.0 (18 being the number of years that GaCo has competed). Meshach 18.0 is a 120-pound robot built in just six weeks to compete with other robots on a 54-by-27 foot playing field.
For more information, email gaco@garrettcountyschools.org or call/text 301-616-3231.
