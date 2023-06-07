FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 encourages all residents of Allegany County to commemorate Flag Day by flying their United States flag on June 14.
The lodge will hold an outdoor Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. with patriotic music by the Frostburg Arion Band and a history of the American flag assisted by members of Boy Scouts and Webelos from Troop and Pack 24, Frostburg American Legion Color Guard and members of Frostburg Police.
The BPO Elks organization has celebrated Flag Day since 1908 when the BPO Elks Grand Lodge designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day. The National Elks organization prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the observance of Flag Day, which led to a proclamation on May 30, 1916. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, a member of the Elks, signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as Flag Day, a national observance for the symbol of the country.
Observance of Flag Day is mandatory by every Elks Lodge and allegiance to the flag is a requirement of every member. Every new member receives an American flag during the initiation ceremony.
The Elks reminds the community that when a flag has become torn and weathered, it can be dropped off at the Frostburg Elks Lodge for proper disposal by burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.