CUMBERLAND — Carl Robinette was honored with the 2020 Service to Agriculture Award by the Allegany County Farm Bureau. The award recognizes agriculture producers and individuals who demonstrate leadership and dedication to the agriculture community of Allegany County.
Robinette was born and raised on a livestock farm in the mountains. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 52 years. They have two daughters, Carmen and Ashley, and two grandchildren, Emma and Cayden.
As a student at Flintstone High School, Robinette participated in the FFA land judging contest, sparking a keen interest in soil science and land management. He earned an associate of arts degree from Potomac State College in 1968, Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland in 1970 and a Master of Science degree in agronomy and soil science from the University of Maryland in 1975. He retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2013 with 46 years of service performing mapping for the nationally recognized soil survey. Now a full-time farmer, he runs 60 brood cows along with three herd bulls. He operates four farms in the Flintstone area, growing corn and hay.
Throughout his career, Robinette has conducted many technical and training sessions for local, state and federal employees as well as the general public. He has assisted with planning and officiating all the regional and state FFA land judging contests in Maryland since 1990. He assisted with developing the Maryland Envirothon soils test and has been assisting with the contests since the first one in 1990.
Robinette has worked diligently with the Farm Bureau to bring the ag program back into Allegany County public schools. He continues to provide service throughout the state as an NRCS Earth Team volunteer and serves as a district supervisor for the Allegany Soil Conservation District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.