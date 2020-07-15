FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University student Steve McKee of Flintstone was honored with the Unsung Hero Award at the FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
The award recognizes a student who may not hold a position of leadership but has shown significant commitment to an organization or department through employment and has proven to be an outstanding participant in all programs, meetings and activities.
McKee is a nontraditional student who joined the recreation and parks management program 18 months ago and has emerged as a highly respected mentor and leader among the undergraduate students. He constantly works to help students learn and move toward their goals.
In fall 2019, he was one of the managers for the Halloween party and worked with a small group of students to build haunted house features; he allowed students to have a voice in the design and sign up for areas where they wanted to work.
He also works at Rocky Gap State Park and has assisted students in meeting rangers, discussing jobs and involving them in construction, maintenance and repair projects.
