Flower photos needed for calendar contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is taking submissions for the 17th annual West Virginia Operation Wildflower 2021 “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 1.
With 12 winners to represent each month of the year, a grand prize winner will be chosen to appear on the cover. Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.
Entries must be submitted as an 8-by-10 inch color print and must be landscape orientation. A high resolution photo must be submitted on CD or flash drive at the same time by mail or email to dep.aah@wv.gov.
Flowers must be growing along a road and the road must be prominently visible in the photo.
They may be growing naturally or in an Operation Wildflower bed planted by the West Virginia Division of Highways. Pictures of cultivated species planted in arranged beds, such as marigolds and pansies, do not qualify.
Name, address, phone number, email address and a short description of the photo, including location and county of where the photo was taken, must appear in the upper left-hand corner on the back of the photo.
No more than three entries per person will be accepted. Only one winning photo will be selected from any photographer’s entries. Photos must be mailed to WV Operation Wildflower, Roadsides in Bloom Calendar Contest, WV Department of Environmental Protection/REAP, 601 57th Street, S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.
