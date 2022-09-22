OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled seasonal flu and pneumonia immunization clinics in October and November. The vaccines will be available at walk-in clinics at the health department sites at 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland, and 28 Hershberger Lane, Grantsville, and at senior centers listed below.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting flu vaccine as soon as it is available every season,” said Bob Stephens, Garrett County health officer. “Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. It can reduce illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.”
Flu vaccine may be given at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments may be scheduled by visiting garretthealth.org/flu-2022 to reduce wait times.
• Friendsville Senior Center, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Oakland HD, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, Nov. 3 and 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Grantsville HD, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Nov. 4 and 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Kitzmiller Senior Center, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Swanton Senior Center, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Insurance providers, including Medicare Part B, will be billed as appropriate and there will be no out-of-pocket costs for the flu shot for anyone, regardless of insurance status. Pneumonia vaccine will be available only for those with Medicare Part B. The pneumonia vaccine can be scheduled at the health department by calling 301-334-7770 or 301-895-3111.
Flu Mist nasal spray flu vaccine will be offered and high dose vaccine will be available for people 65 and older.
