MCHENRY — When Kara Rogers Thomas attended her first Grantsville Days, the Appalachian folklore expert was anticipating observing folklore from years past.
She ended up watching a lawn mower-pulling contest.
“My first thought was, ‘This isn’t folklore,’” said Thomas, who is a professor of sociology and the director of Folklore and Folklife Programming at Frostburg State University. “And then I realized, ‘Of course it’s folklore.’
“Generations earlier we had ox pulls, then horse pulls, then tractor pulls and now lawn mower pulls,” said Thomas, whose presentation on Appalachian folklore was the latest installment of Garrett College’s Joan Crawford Lecture Series. “You can recognize the stable elements as well as the great change in technology that’s been used to sustain folk tradition.”
The Grantsville Days example, Thomas noted, illustrated two of the key components of folklore’s strengths.
“You have stability with artistic forms that are recognizable over many generations, but you also have dynamism as the artistic forms are constantly changing and adapting,” she said. “If folklore is going to continue to be relevant and have value it has to change by definition.”
Thomas also observed that the ways in which folklore is kept alive are evolving.
“There is a lot of sharing of traditions today on YouTube, for example,” she said. “It’s very interesting to see how the transmission of folklore is changing.”
Thomas said that while the Appalachian region stretches from New York to Mississippi, there are significant commonalities within the region.
“There are similarities to what you might find in Western Maryland and what you might find in northern Georgia,” said Thomas, “in everything from music to food to pottery to woodworking to embroidery.”
While Thomas touched on traditional Appalachian folklore topics such as clogging, quilting and Appalachian music, she also covered some less traditional topics — such as Engle’s “Frostburg” bologna at B&B Country Meats and the Princess Restaurant’s Easter candy.
Thomas also highlighted the Maryland State Arts Council’s role in supporting folk traditions.
“There is an incredible folk life network with centers to support folklore and folk artists across the state, including at FSU,” said Thomas.
Thomas, who holds a combined doctorate in folklore and American studies from Indiana University-Bloomington, said there is an increasing emphasis on exploring the impact of non-white cultures on folk traditions in the Appalachian region.
“Today you can’t just think of those white European traditions,” said Thomas, who is a former president of the Middle Atlantic Folklife Association.
“We find these cultures have melded together ... influences from the African American culture, native American cultures,” said Thomas. “For example, the banjo — which is so closely identified with white Appalachia — was brought to the United States by African slaves using African instruments to play music.”
Thomas indicated that a diverse group of people involved in less traditional activities — “rock climbers, kayakers and white water enthusiasts, cross country skiers, sustainable farmers, race car drivers” — are now being explored through a folklife lens.
“Once we start widening our perspective, we find folklore is all around us all the time,” said Thomas. “All of these cultures help give us a sense of identity and ground us in our communities through the traditions that we share.”
