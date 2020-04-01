CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Human Services has received approval to extend certification periods and adjust reporting requirements for Maryland’s SNAP benefit recipients from the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps low-income households buy the food they need for good health. Individuals must meet certain federal requirements, including resource and income limits.
“Like the rest of the world, Marylanders are feeling the effects of this pandemic,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla. “However, for Marylanders in need of food, these times can be acutely stressful as they try to navigate these unchartered waters. The actions taken by Gov. Larry Hogan and our agency provide timely reassurance to our most vulnerable citizens that their needs will continue to be met.”
SNAP households that were scheduled to expire in March, April and May have been extended for six months. The adjustment includes households with earned income that, by regulation, cannot normally be certified for more than a six-month period.
DHS also extended the redetermination requirements for Marylanders who receive Temporary Cash Assistance and Temporary Disability Assistance for an additional six months.
