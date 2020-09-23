WESTERNPORT — Free food will be distributed at St. James Episcopal Church on Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The items will be given out in the parking lot of the church at 32 Main St., with a limit of one box per vehicle.
The distribution is for residents of Tri-Towns and/or the state of Maryland only.
Recipients must pick up the goods for themselves, or have family or friends pick up for them. Those attempting to pick up for others will be directed to the end of the line, to come through again if supplies remain available, said organizers.
Both Coronavirus Food Assistance Program produce boxes and shelf-stable dry goods will be available.
