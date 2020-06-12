OAKLAND — The Garrett County Joint Information Center is directing all questions and local offers of donations related to COVID-19 to Garrett County Community Action. The nonprofit has been appointed to manage all local contributions related to COVID-19 such as homemade face coverings, food assistance, volunteer sign-ups and cash donations.
Nonperishable food will be collected at the following locations:
• Pine Grove Church of the Brethren: June 15, 3 to 7 p.m.; June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department: June 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department: June 20, 10 a.m. to noon.
A volunteer portal at www.garretthealth.org/community has been designed by the Garrett County Health Department to coordinate offers of help.
Any questions, contact Courtni Helmick at 301-334-9431, ext. 6143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.