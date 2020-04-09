CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Federal Highway Administration is suspending enforcement measures for states that choose to permit commercial food trucks to sell food in designated federally funded interstate highway rest areas.
“America’s commercial truck drivers are working day and night during this pandemic to ensure critical relief supplies are being delivered to our communities,” said FHWA Administrator Nicole R. Nason.
“I am grateful to our state transportation partners for bringing this idea to the department and for their leadership in thinking outside the box. It is critical to make sure truck drivers continue to have access to food services while they’re on the job serving our nation during these challenging times.”
