ELKINS, W.Va. — The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area’s management plan draft is available for public comment through July 24.
The plan is organized around the National Heritage Area’s primary goals and actions to conserve and enhance forest heritage assets, share stories, support heritage tourism and community development, connect and support partners and sustain and grow the NHA coordinating organization.
To submit comments, visit www.appalachianforestnha.org. Hard copies of the plan are available throughout AFNHA’s 18-county region at local libraries. Locations are listed on the website.
Direct any questions to planning@afnha or 304-636-6182.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.