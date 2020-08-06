CUMBERLAND — The West Virginia Division of Forestry will accept sign-ups for the forest stewardship program in the Chesapeake Bay watershed counties beginning Aug. 10. The bay watershed includes Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties.
The program assists landowners with the management of the forest on their properties. The landowner will hire a consulting forester from an approved list. When the consultant has finished the plan, it will be submitted to the local service forester for approval. Landowners will receive a reimbursement of 75% of the cost of the plan based on the set price of $600 for the plan and $6.50/acre.
For more information, visit wvforestry.com, contact a county service forester or call 304-558-2788.
