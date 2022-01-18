MCHENRY — For Jeanne H. Neff and her husband, Edward W.S. Neff, the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College means the realization of a vision whose time has finally come.
“We have supported the campaign because the PAC is a decades-long dream of the arts community in Garrett County and its location at the college is ideal for the many populations it will serve,” said Jeanne Neff, who with her husband recently provided a naming gift for the PAC waiting area.
Jeanne Neff served in an interim capacity as Garrett College’s 10th president.
“The PAC will be an easily accessible and well-equipped facility for theater, music performances and displays of artwork,” said Neff, who chaired the Garrett College Foundation board of directors after completing her tenure as president.
“Its design also incorporates flexible spaces for meetings and conferences. We hope the PAC will become another element of Garrett College and Garrett County that is attractive to students, visitors, businesses and new residents.”
“I appreciate Dr. Neff and Mr. Neff’s longtime support and Dr. Neff’s outstanding leadership in realizing this dream,” said Garrett College President Richard Midcap.
The waiting area is a common space for visitors.
“It’s a comfortable space adjacent to the Performing Arts Center offices where guests can wait to meet members of the PAC staff, the college’s music and theater professors or members of our Continuing Education and Workforce Development team,” said Director of Campus Facilities and Security Kathy Meagher.
“The space is located on the main corridor that connects the PAC to the other college buildings and it has a large glass wall that allows viewing of a courtyard and the PAC’s Piano Lab,” added Meagher, who is managing the PAC construction process.
“The Neffs have been two of our strongest and most generous supporters,” said Garrett College Foundation Executive Director Cherie Krug. Ed Neff established the Dr. Jeanne Neff Scholarship and the couple participate in foundation fundraising initiatives. “The foundation will be eternally grateful for their dedication, generosity and support of Garrett College,” Krug said.
