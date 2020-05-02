FROSTBURG — Wanting to support her local first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis, Jolieta Connor, a Frostburg native, donated food to various agencies.
“It was just a thank you for all you do … you are working for us on the front line,” Connor said.
“Our agency, both the Joint Communications Center and the EMS Division, are incredibly grateful of donations from the community during this crisis,” Allegany County Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “Citizens supporting DES personnel means so much to our staff.”
Connor has strong family ties to public safety.
“My husband was a volunteer firefighter with Frostburg Fire Department for over 50 years, my grandson is a paramedic with the Halfway Volunteer Fire Company and (I have) a son who is a firefighter at Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department,” Connor said.
Connor’s husband, Dick, died on June 3, 2016, according to her son Jeff.
Connor’s donation included meals to the county’s EMS Division center in Frostburg, Frostburg Police Department and PharmaCare of Frostburg.
