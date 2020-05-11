Former Oakland man researching Lyme disease at NIH facility

OAKLAND — Oakland native Philip Adams will continue his Lyme disease research passion as an independent research scholar at the National Institutes of Health. The three-year appointment will provide him with the opportunity to develop a mentored, independent research group with the government agency.
Dr. Gisela Storz, senior investigator at the NIH and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, will serve as mentor. “This is an exciting step for me to create my own research program on Lyme disease,” said Adams.
In 2017, the 2012 West Virginia Wesleyan College graduate began a post-doctoral fellowship with Storz. Over his career, Adams has contributed to eight scientific publications. In October 2019, he was awarded a $195,000 grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences for his Lyme reserach.
Adams’ interest in Lyme disease research began as an undergraduate student. “Wesleyan really shaped me into a passionate academic,” he said. “I found the environment at Wesleyan so conducive for creativity, fellowship, inclusivity and educational success.
“I was extremely fortunate to work with professors in Wesleyan’s biology and environmental science department. Dr. Melanie Sal recognized potential for me to succeed in scientific research. She infected me with her passion for bacteria through her clinically driven microbiology lectures and interactive labs, which included identifying unknown bacteria species and making yogurt. Most importantly, Dr. Sal introduced me to the mysterious bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease.”
Adams participated in the college’s honors program and held numerous roles in plays and musicals. After graduating from Wesleyan, Adams earned his doctorate in biomedical sciences with a focus on immunity and pathogenesis from the University of Central Florida. His dissertation work focused on understanding the Lyme disease pathogen. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate up to 300,000 new cases of Lyme disease in the United States yearly,” said Adams. “However, scientists do not understand the mechanisms of how B. burgdorferi cause disease. My dissertation used tick and mouse infection models to better understand the bacterial components that lead to Lyme disease.”
Adams’ research at Central Florida was featured at several international conferences. He was awarded the UCF Graduate Dean’s Dissertation Completion Fellowship and a Graduate Research Fellowship for his dissertation work.
