MCHENRY — “The Naturalist’s Odyssey: Walking with Darwin” is the next installment in the spring Joan Crawford Lecture Series at Garrett College. The presentation by Peter Skylstad will take place Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in Room 111 in the Garrett Information Enterprise Center building.
For more than 20 years, Skylstad was a professor of biology and associate director of the college’s Natural Resources and Wildlife Technology program. During his time with the NRWT program, he taught multiple classes abroad on neotropical ecology in the rainforests of Nicaragua and Costa Rica for more than 100 students. Skylstad also studied nature in southern China and the Peruvian Amazon.
Skylstad is a published author and avid photographer of the rare and sometimes strange creatures that live in some of the most remote regions on Earth.
The Garrett College faculty created the Joan Crawford Lecture Series in memory of Crawford, who died in 2010, having served the college community for more than 30 years. She joined the staff of the fledgling community college in 1972 and worked in many capacities in the decades that followed, including as the head of the humanities division and director of enrollment. After her retirement, Crawford was named professor emerita.
The series of presentations is offered free of charge and will be available to view through the college’s Facebook page. The lectures will be livestreamed and recordings will be posted shortly after the event.
For more information, contact Jenny Meslener at 301-387-3022 or jennifer.meslener@garrettcollege.edu.
All individuals planning to attend must follow COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, including wearing a mask indoors. The most up-to-date information on Garrett College’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.garrettcollege.edu/covid-19.
