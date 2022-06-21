CUMBERLAND The We Are Fort Hill Committee will induct William Edward Peck Sr., class of 1956; Cmdr. Jared Thomas Jacobs, class of 1993; and Larry DeMar Boggs, class of 1969; into the Fort Hill Hall of Fame.
Peck graduated as one of three of the first integrated students to do so. He was a member of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department’s Intelligence Division and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 1980 and the Florida Law Enforcement Academy in 1982. Peck was the keynote speaker at the Allegany County Branch of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund dinner and was a commanding officer in the Sands Platoons Young Mountain Side Marines.
Jacobs entered the Naval Academy Preparatory School and spent four years at the U.S. Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in oceanography. He was commissioned as an ensign in 1998 and was designated a naval aviator, receiving his wings in 2000. He is a graduate of Air Command and Staff College where he received his master’s degree in military operational art and science.
Jacobs has received 33 service member awards and has served in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Alabama, North Carolina and Naples, Italy. He has flown more than 4,500 hours in naval aircraft.
Boggs earned a full scholarship to the University of Maryland to play golf. He received his Master in Business Administration degree from Frostburg State University and went to work for Butcher and Singer Inc., where he would eventually open a branch in Cumberland and become the first vice president/manager. With over 45 years of financial services experience, he is a managing director investment officer, a title reserved for the financial advisers who achieve a firm’s highest standards of ethics, production and client service. Throughout his career with The Boggs Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, he has received numerous recognitions and awards. He also serves on several foundation boards and received the Chamber of Commerce’s Award for Community Service.
The committee will honor the trio at a luncheon scheduled for Sept. 24 at noon in the school’s courtyard. Tickets are available in the school’s main office. Nominations for next year’s Hall of Fame are accepted until Jan. 31. Nominees must have graduated from Fort Hill at least 15 years ago and selections are based on significant achievements in lifetime endeavors. Nomination forms are available at www.forthillhs.com.
