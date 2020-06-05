CUMBERLAND — Carl Ray Harbaugh, Stephen B. Jones, Glen Ray and Susan Babcock Stanton have been selected as this year’s Fort Hill High School Hall of Fame inductees. The We Are Fort Hill Committee will honor the foursome at a recognition luncheon on Sept. 26 at noon in the school media center.
Ray Harbaugh
Harbaugh graduated from Fort Hill in 1957, joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for four years. After he completed his military service, Harbaugh joined the Maryland State Police, where he remained for 24 years. He earned an associate of arts degree from Frederick Community College, a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Mount St. Mary’s University and a master’s degree in administration of justice from American University. He retired as the assistant chief of special operation in 1985 with the rank of major. After retiring from the MSP, he joined the International Association of Chief of Police and served as director of Police Organizational Services and the State and Provincial Police. When he left the IACP, he became a law enforcement consultant until he was elected sheriff of Frederick County. Harbaugh died in 2016 at the age of 76.
Stephen Jones
Jones was a member of the class of 1969. He has devoted his entire career to the study of nature and the environment and has traveled the world as an ambassador for the science of forestry. He earned his associate of science degree in forestry from Allegany College of Maryland, a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and a doctorate in resource management there. Jones is the president of Great Blue Heron LLC, which provides a platform for nature-inspired learning and leading. He is also a founding member of the Alabama State Parks Foundation, a founding council member of Edu-Alliance the North American Advisory Council and the founder of Nature Based Leadership.
Jones previously served as the interim president of Fairmont State University, the president of Antioch University of New England, the president of Urbana University, the chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the vice chancellor of North Carolina State University. Jones also held distinguished positions at Auburn University and Penn State University. He has authored several books and earned a number of honors and awards throughout his career.
Glen Ray
Ray was a member of the class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy and attended naval electrician mate school at Great Lakes Naval Base. Ray continued his education at the Capitol Radio Institute of Engineering in Washington, D.C. After his service, he began his career at Allen Bradley in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he worked in the field of ferrite magnets. He was a pioneer in the use of permanent magnetic motors and for this work he received 10 patents and numerous awards. Ray died in 2007 at the age of 68.
Susan Stanton
Stanton graduated from Fort Hill in 1974. She studied dental hygiene at Allegany Community College and graduated as a doctor of dentistry in 1991. Stanton has worked in private practice and contributed heavily to the University of Maryland School of Dentistry as a researcher, instructor and adjunct professor. After being awarded an American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellowship, she served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Bob Graham where she promoted the importance of science in legislation and health policy.
Stanton also conducted research, compiled publications and led efforts to review, fund and manage research programs at the Department of Health and Human Services. She achieved the title of senior health scientist in the Office of the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She also served on a team at the CDC that provided surveillance for major disease outbreaks, including norovirus and Ebola.
Lunch reservations made by Aug. 21 will be at a discount. Reservations made after that date cannot be guaranteed seating as requested. To make a reservation, call the school office at 301-777-2570.
Nominations for the next year’s Hall of Fame will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021. Nominees must have graduated from Fort Hill at least 15 years ago and should have significant achievements in lifetime endeavors. Nomination forms are available at www.forthillhs.com.
