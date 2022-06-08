CUMBERLAND — The Community Trust Foundation will once again be a major sponsor of the George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Festival to be held Sept. 9 at Allegany Museum.
CTF has been the major sponsor for the past five years. While the state and federal governments are generous in funding capital projects, operations and programming are funded privately and the annual fest is the major fundraiser for the museum.
The Community Trust Foundation is a grant-making public charity that is dedicated to improving the lives of people in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties. The group brings together the financial resources of individuals, families and businesses by creating permanent funds to support effective nonprofits. The funds allow the donor to support causes they care most about with grants and charitable funds that address pressing issues that affect the region.
“It’s has been a great pleasure to partner with Community Trust Foundation for Allegany Museum’s annual signature event. Community Trust Foundation donors support our rich historical heritage and we are so thankful for that. They really do care about our community and it’s future,” said Whiskey Rebellion Co-chair Joe Caporale. “The history of our area has a direct connection to our future success. We can’t thank the CTF enough for helping to preserve and celebrate our history with us. “
Keep up to date with activities at Whiskey Rebellion Cumberland on Facebook and Instagram.
