OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action and the Garrett County Democratic Club announce a $10,000 grant from the Community Trust Foundation for the Let’s Drive scholarship program.
The program provides eligible county students with a drivers education course that is required to qualify for a Maryland driver’s license. The scholarship program prioritizes students with financial need.
Leah Knicely, communications director of Community Action said, “We’re thrilled to be able to provide scholarships to more students this year. Working in our community, the Let’s Drive program provides young people with increased opportunities for mobility, employment, education and transportation independence.”
“We’ve had tremendously positive feedback from students and their families about this program. It’s clearly serving a need in our county, allowing young people to have the financial ability to get a driver’s license, and to access new opportunities,” said Charlene Pullias, treasurer of the Democratic Club.
Lori Richards, scholarship coordinator for the Democratic Club, said the funding, added to support of local business sponsors and individuals donors, will help more students than the 37 scholarships that were provided during the last two years.
Local business sponsors include the First United Community Dreams Foundation, Glotfelty Enterprises, WEPCO Federal Credit Union; Savage River Lodge; State Farm Insurance Agent David Jochynek and Somerset Trust Co. Drivers ed courses are provided by Widmyer Driving School.
To become a sponsor, email tolori@verizon.net. Donate at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=N6YGUF4F23MU2&source=url.
