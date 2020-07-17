MCHENRY — A recent zebra mussel incident prompted a warning from the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation.
“We’re concerned about people who might endanger the lake,” said David Myerberg, president of the nonprofit organiztion that funds public-private partnerships to protect and preserve the watershed, including Deep Creek Lake.
On July 3, students hired by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as “launch stewards” at the Deep Creek Lake State Park launch ramp discovered a boat that recently had been in the Ohio River. The vessel covered with zebra mussels was going to be launched into the manmade lake.
The destructive zebra mussels are a species originally native to the lakes of southern Russia and Ukraine, according to Myerberg, and they have sharp shells that are a danger to swimmers who step on them. They clog hydroelectric dams such as the one at Deep Creek Lake, and they have a toxin that has killed thousands of birds.
“If the zebra mussels begin to propagate here, our lake, which is the cornerstone of this beautiful area, can be lost as a practical matter,” Myerberg said.
When the boat owner was told by the launch stewards, all Garrett College students, that zebra mussels were on the boat, the owner took the vessel to be safely washed before it entered the water.
“I know there’s a $250 fine for putting a boat with zebra mussels attached to the bottom into Deep Creek Lake, but even more importantly, this is the responsibility of each and every person who brings their boat to the lake. The launch stewards are not on duty full-time, so boat owners must look at their own boats to be absolutely sure that zebra mussels aren’t attached to them before those boats are put into the lake,” said Myerberg.
Over the past three years, the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation has joined with Brookfield Renewable Power, to help DNR test the waters and habitats in Deep Creek Lake to see if there are any indications that the lake has been invaded by zebra mussels.
The tests so far have yielded no presence of the species.
