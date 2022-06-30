CUMBERLAND — Tickets to George Washington’s Whiskey Rebellion Festival in September are being offered at a reduced price in observance of the Fourth of July.
The discount applies to tickets purchased July 1-4.
The event, sponsored by the Community Trust Foundation, will open Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at Allegany Museum featuring tastings from over a dozen distillers.
Tickets includes tastings of small batch spirits, a beer and wine bar, a souvenir whiskey glass, hors d’oeuvres, Colonial-era games and a silent auction.
Actors portraying Washington, Benjamin Franklin and more than 100 reenactments of other scenes from local Colonial history will pop up at locations around Cumberland. There will be chances to interact with amusements popular in mid-18th century Maryland. Hundreds of attractions at the nearby Heritage Days walk will provide food, crafts and entertainment with activities for children.
For tickets, visit www.whiskeyrebellioncumberland.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.