BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus. However, weekdays at 1 p.m. through April 10 hourlong arts and crafts classes will be livestreamed through SAMA Bedford’s Facebook page.
Teachers offers guidance and answer questions. Each class will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page to view continually. Once a project is completed, SAMA encourages students to take a photograph of their works of art and send them in with their name and age. They can be sent to SAMA’s email, posted in the comments of the Facebook class, or sent by Facebook Messenger. All the submitted images will be made into a slideshow and shown at the museum once it is open.
The schedule for the craft and instructors will be posted on SAMA Bedford’s Facebook page.
Visit www.sama-art.org for more information about workshops and event details, on Facebook at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Bedford and Instagram @samabedford. Reach the group via email at bedford@sama-art.org.
