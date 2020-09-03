CUMBERLAND — Future Harvest is accepting applications for its 2021 Beginner Farmer Training Program, which provides free, year-long training in sustainable agriculture to the next generation of Chesapeake region farmers.
“In this historic year, it has become clearer than ever that local farms play an essential role in keeping our communities food secure,” said Sarah Sohn, Beginner Farmer director.
“Farmers are essential workers. Within the next five years, however, we risk losing 20% of our region’s farmers to retirement. The BFTP aims to bridge that gap, training passionate new farmers in production skills, financial, environmental and social sustainability.”
The Beginner Farmer program combines a comprehensive classroom curriculum with hands-on learning at some of the region’s most successful farms that employ practices that are profitable, protect land and water and build healthy communities. It offers three levels of training that are designed with scheduling flexibility.
The program serves new farmers in urban, suburban and rural settings across the Chesapeake region.
Trainees receive a complimentary annual Future Harvest membership and free access to field days throughout the year, online and in-person classroom series and admission to the organization’s annual winter conference.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 16. Visit www.futureharvestcasa.org. For questions, contact sarah@futureharvestcasa.org.
