FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s ASTAR in Western Maryland AmeriCorps program will hold a Community Outreach Project, giving away books and supplies from April 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Place, 14 S. Water St.
The public is invited to choose from a large variety of books and other items at no cost. The event will feature new and gently used books of all genres and for all ages along with a wide variety of personal supplies.
This event is funded in part by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and AmeriCorps. For more information, contact FSU’s Office of Civic Engagement at civicengagement@frostburg.edu or call 301-687-4210.
The Appalachian Service Through Action and Resources Program was established in 1994 to provide service programs that build capacity with nonprofits and partnering agencies in areas that improve the literacy of children, enhance the health care and living conditions of children and elderly people, help at-risk youth by offering after-school programs, improve shelter and support services for low-income families and preserve the environment for Maryland communities.
For current health and safety guidelines, visit www.frostburg.edu/COVID19. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.
