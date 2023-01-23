OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center is one of many hospitals across the state participating in the Dare to C.A.R.E. about Maryland Heart Health Screening Day on Feb. 4 during American Heart Month.
Free cardiovascular screenings will be provided from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with screening appointments every 15 minutes. Screening includes a cardiovascular risk questionnaire, blood pressure and an ultrasound of the carotid arteries, abdominal aorta and peripheral arteries.
Participants must be at least 60 years old or at least 50 years old and have certain risk factors for vascular disease.
“We are so thrilled to be able to take part in this year’s free screening event across Maryland,” said Dr. Marjorie Fridkin, chief medical officer. “This is a great opportunity for eligible members of our community to receive a comprehensive heart and vascular screening for free. Through this program, these screenings will help identify any potential cardiovascular issues and individuals can receive treatment to address any concerns.”
More than two decades ago, the Dare to C.A.R.E. program was created by the Heart Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Annapolis. The program has had a dramatic impact on the detection of asymptomatic vascular disease with almost 50% of the screened population having silent disease detected.
According to the Heart Health Foundation, there is greater urgency than ever to increase efforts through broad community engagement. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in cardiovascular mortality across the globe, reversing decades of improvements in outcomes.
To make an appointment, call 410-573-9483.
