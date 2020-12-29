OAKLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is offered Monday through Friday in various locations around Western Maryland and free masks will be given away through #MasksOnMaryland at several of the sites while supplies last.
Testing is available for anyone at the MEDCO Building, 46 Business Park Drive, Accident, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A doctor’s order is not required. Preregistration is recommended to speed up the process on the testing day. Visit garretthealth.org. Free masks will be available at this site.
Testing of people with symptoms is available at the Garrett County Health Department, 1025 Memorial Drive, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 301-334-7697 for an appointment. Free masks will be available.
Drive-up testing is available for anyone at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drive-up testing is available with doctor’s orders at Garrett Regional Medical Center on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Free masks will be available.
Visit garretthealth.org for the most up-to-date COVID-19 information.
To schedule an influenza vaccination, call the health department at 301-334-7697.
