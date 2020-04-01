Free fishing for West Virginia residents

CUMBERLAND — West Virginia residents can enjoy a month of free fishing, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
The requirement to possess a license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents through April 24. Anglers must practice safe social distancing.
Division of Natural Resources law enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license or a state-issued ID. Existing license and stamp requirements for nonresidents will remain in place. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas and fly-fishing-only areas.
The waiver of the license requirement applies to fishing licenses and trout and conservation stamps. All requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.
The DNR announced that all regular trout stockings will continue as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations, but the DNR will no longer provide updates to its trout stocking hotline or online trout stocking report. Gold Rush stockings, originally scheduled to begin March 27, have been postponed. To make sure no crowds interfere with trout stocking personnel and that anglers maintain a safe distance from hatchery staff, a DNR law enforcement officer will join each stocking run.
To learn more about fishing in West Virginia, visit wvdnr.gov.
