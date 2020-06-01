CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers license-free fishing days on June 6 and 13 and July 4.
Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. Any individual may catch and possess finfish as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.
Aside from the free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app. During the current state of emergency, Gov. Larry Hogan has granted a grace period for anyone whose valid license has expired since March 5.
