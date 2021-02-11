CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Center for History and Culture has an all-new lineup of virtual public programming with more than a dozen free history conversations and workshops scheduled between February and May.
The first program, Monuments, Memory and Memorialization, takes place Feb. 25 at noon. Join a conversation about national identity, changed significance and reinterpretation with historians Renée Ater, associate professor emerita of American art at the University of Maryland; Billy Coleman, postdoctoral fellow in early American history at the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, University of Missouri; and Ada Pinkston, multimedia artist and 2020 Monument Lab fellow.
A Virtual Teacher Workshop: Confederate Monuments and Memorialization will take place March 6, at noon when the MCHC’s Education Department will highlight instructional resources and primary source material to support discussions on the topic of Confederate monuments and memorialization.
During the Losing Winter Participatory Workshop on Feb. 26 at noon, participants will learn more about an art project and can record a memory about winter in Maryland with Lynn Cazabon, a Baltimore-based artist and professor of art at University of Maryland Baltimore County. The workshop is scheduled again March 18 and 26, April 29 and May 27.
Participants’ memories may be included in an exhibition opening at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in July. Losing Winter will intertwine memories and images of winters past from the MCHC film and photography collection, providing a window into personal loss in the face of a changing climate.
“I want to gather other people’s memories about winter — to preserve those memories but also to reflect on what is being lost with climate change on the small scale of individual lifetimes,” Cazabon said. “I also want to preserve these memories for younger generations so they can understand what has been lost and to inspire action.”
The Maryland Center for History and Culture’s museum is open with limited hours and capacity due to COVID-19. The library is closed for in-person research appointments but staff is accessible at specialcollections@mdhistory.org or 410-685-3750, ext. 359, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and to register for a program, visit https://www.mdhistory.org/.
