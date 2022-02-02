ACCIDENT — Anyone who is interested in using solar electricity to power their home, farm or business can join one of the University of Maryland Extension’s solar workshops to explore the opportunities and challenges associated with solar photovoltaics.
The first workshop is scheduled March 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Garrett College Career Technology Training Center in Accident. An additional workshop is to be held April 28 during the same times at Allegany College of Maryland.
Various federal and state policies, including tax credits and solar renewable energy credits, have contributed to the residential and commercial market growth. The leasing of land to support large-scale solar installations has also come under the spotlight recently.
Workshop attendees will learn about the opportunities, challenges and practical applications of solar PV in Maryland. Each workshop will cover hands-on training to help decide if solar is right and how to install a solar electric system that will meet your needs. Topics will include market trends and opportunities for Maryland’s solar industry; basic principles of solar technology and system components; system sizing and design through load and site assessments; and economics, financing and incentives for solar electric systems.
For the full workshop schedule, visit go.umd.edu/Solar2022. The workshops are free to attend, but registration is required.
The workshops will be presented by Drew Schiavone, energy specialist with the University of Maryland Extension, and other guest speakers. For more information, contact dschiavo@umd.edu or 301-432-2767.
