FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will host a free Friday afternoon Summer Concert Series for children and families. Events kick off June 23 at 1 p.m. and run each week through Aug. 4.
The acoustic vocal group Snowday will present the inaugural show. The a cappella group based out of Montgomery County has toured the U.S. and performed internationally. Group members use music to explore some of the challenges of growing up, including friendship, self-esteem and finding confidence.
On June 30, the Appalachian folk group Hominy Mamas will travel from Tennessee to use stories and songs in an interactive performance. Multi-instrumentalists, the musical duo plays everything from guitar and banjo to washboard and kazoo.
Hip hop artist and educator Jamaal Collier, known as Mr. Root, will perform on July 7. He introduces children to the art of rapping, performance poetry, free styling, beatboxing and lyrical exercises for an afternoon of creative fun.
The Grammy-winning duo Cathy and Marcy will play on July 14. The duo delivers a show that is fun, wacky, energetic, participatory and meaningful. From an air guitar band to yodeling lessons and singable tongue twisters, their shows allow kids to have fun and learn at the same time.
On July 21, the Grammy-nominated duo Milkshake comes to the stage. Milkshake makes original music kids can call their own, exploring topics from pretend play to the social ups and downs of friends and bullies. The kids learn through music and rhyme as part of the band. Milkshake has released five award-winning albums, a DVD and a comic book. Their music videos have graced PBS KIDS, Nick Jr. and the Emmy award-winning ToddWorld cartoon.
Storyteller Diane Macklin takes the stage on July 28. Sharing traditional stories from Africa and the U.S., Macklin seasons her stories with rhythm, sounds and movement while she believes in “making a difference, one story at a time.”
Slim Harrison closes out the summer series on Aug. 4. A favorite of the FSU Appalachian Festival, Harrison explores the roots of American folk music. His interactive program provides children the opportunity to join the Sunnyland Band and play along on spoons, jugs, washboards, stumpf fiddles, African tambourines, Cajun frottoirs and other unique instruments.
Located at 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg, Mountain City Traditional Arts is a founding member of Maryland’s Folklife Network and receives support from the Maryland Traditions Program of the State Arts Council.
For more information, call 301-687-8040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.