OAKLAND — The Little Yough Family Flicks event announces the schedule for Friday evening free movies at the Oakland Town Parking Lot.
The Sept. 11 showing will be “Aladdin,” sponsored by First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union; and Sept. 18, “Frozen,” GCC Technologies, LLC.
Showings are at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The event is offered by the mayor and Town Council of Oakland, Oakland Heritage Community Foundation Inc. and the Greater Oakland Business Association. The movies are shown on a large inflatable screen and the sound is transmitted via FM radio so guests are invited to watch from their vehicles.
It is recommended that guests follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Larry Hogan.
For additional information, visit Oakland Little Yough Family Flicks on Facebook or contact Nicole McCullough at Oakland City Hall, 301-334-2691.
