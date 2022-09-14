MCHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America will have an exhibit at the Garrett County Sesquicentennial celebration Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds in McHenry. The event will include a history walk, car show, local storytelling and music, food and displays.
The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. Genealogists and historians Ina Hicks and Patty Friend Thompson will be available to answer questions, provide membership applications and gather family group information at the event.
In 1765, John Friend Sr. came to the present site of Friendsville. Friend and his family were the first permanent settlers on the banks of the Youghiogheny River at Friend’s Fortune, which later would become Friendsville, the oldest settlement in what is now Garrett County.
The Friend Family Association collects, records, preserves and shares the history and genealogy of all family groups in the area of Garrett County and beyond. The FFAA genealogical library includes binders, files and published family history books with information gathered on over 300 family surnames. A list of the names will be at the Friend Family exhibit. Having a connection to the Friend line is not a requirement for submitting or requesting information or for becoming a member of the FFAA.
