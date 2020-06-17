SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — The Friends of Flight 93 Speaker Series will go virtual while the Flight 93 National Memorial Visitor Center and Learning Center remain closed following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The organization’s first digital lecture series is scheduled to be broadcast live on June 18 at 7 p.m. and will feature Somerset County Coroner Wally Miller, who played an integral role in the aftermath of the crash of Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. The link to register for the live speaker series is available at https://bit.ly/2ziCdHo.
Additional programs later this summer include Flight 93 Family members Ed Root and Emily Schenkel and Tony James, Federal Aviation Administration air safety investigator who responded to the Flight 93 crash site on Sept. 11, 2001.
For more information, visit http://www.flight93friends.org/programs-events/overview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.