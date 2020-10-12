Friendsville Community Watch holds drive-thru school supply distribution

FRIENDSVILLE — Friendsville Community Watch’s annual family back-to-school event took on a new look this year, with the group holding a backpack drive-thru.
The group provided school supplies to children while maintaining the safety precautions necessary due to COVID-19.
“Our backpack drive-thru event was a great success,” said Christy Thomas, outreach worker at the Garrett County Health Department. “We gave out 40 backpacks, drawstring bags from our Just Like You program, as well as lots of school supplies.”
Recipients remained in their vehicles while driving through several stations to pick up supplies as well as COVID-19 information and key messages about underage drinking prevention.
The main message was: “Don’t let COVID-19 make underage drinking easy.”
Around the county, community planning groups are providing innovative activities while maintaining the required COVID-19 safety precautions. In addition to Friendsville, there are groups in Accident, Crellin, Oakland and Kitzmiller.
For more information, call the Garrett County Health Department at 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
