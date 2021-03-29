Frostburg Arts Walk seeks participants
FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst invites artists, musicians, performers and creators to participate in the annual Frostburg Arts Walk, scheduled for April 24 from 1 to 7 p.m.
Designed to be a self-guided walking arts tour, artists are partnered with downtown businesses to display and sell their works. An artist mini-market will be set up at City Place on Water Street. The cost to participate is free for FrostburgFirst artist members. Artists willing to give demonstrations throughout the day and musical/theatrical performers will be offered a special registration rate.
In addition to the artist displays around town, Arts Walk will include two performing artist stages with a rotating lineup of musical and theatrical acts, kids’ craft stations around tow, and pop up performances inside local businesses throughout the day.
Spaces are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Submit applications by April 5.
For more information, visit https://www.downtownfrostburg.com/springartswalk/. Contact FrostburgFirst with any questions at frostburgfirst@gmail.com or 301-689-6900.
